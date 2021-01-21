Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 5.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.54. 953,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 911,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $156,295.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after buying an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

