CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) were up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 13,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $810.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.37.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter.

CGG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

