CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 35,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The firm has a market cap of C$18.75 million and a P/E ratio of -13.85.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

