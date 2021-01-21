ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 11.1% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $198,158.71 and approximately $39,527.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00125267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00074965 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00280636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00067513 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

