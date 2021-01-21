ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Cap of $946,839.14

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ChatCoin has a market cap of $946,839.14 and approximately $283,522.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 20% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,393.10 or 0.99637691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00024480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

