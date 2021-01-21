Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Holdings Cut by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up about 1.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.82. 15,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -502.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

