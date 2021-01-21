Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -500.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $104.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Eagle Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 233,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 116,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors now owns 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,041,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 342,701 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 2,012,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 408,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 289,348 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.