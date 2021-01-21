Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.34

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.34 and traded as high as $23.00. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 687 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.56%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments.

