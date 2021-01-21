Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) Shares Gap Down to $298.00

Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $298.00, but opened at $285.00. Chesnara plc (CSN.L) shares last traded at $293.00, with a volume of 69,543 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 51.82 and a current ratio of 53.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 282.62. The company has a market cap of £438.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

