Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

CVX stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

