Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securiti cut their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Chevron stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The company has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $83.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

