Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVX. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

