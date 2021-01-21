Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,584,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,858,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $259.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 245,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 136.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 662,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.