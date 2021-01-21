Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.0184

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Chiliz has a market cap of $100.30 million and approximately $51.59 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00568841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.73 or 0.03893357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013618 BTC.

About Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars.

