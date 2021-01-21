Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $56.54 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $109.94 million and $56.54 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00061792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00529397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.51 or 0.03936692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins. Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com .

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

