China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Trading 50% Higher

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) shares traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 115,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 43,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

