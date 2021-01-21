China Everbright Environment Group (CHFFF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS: CHFFF) recently:

1/18/2021 – China Everbright Environment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Everbright International Limited provides environmental solutions primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Germany. It offers waste-to-energy, water restoration, biomass integrated utilization, hazardous waste treatment, photovoltaic energy, wind power, environmental protection engineering, technological research and development, environmental protection equipment manufacturing services. China Everbright International Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

1/14/2021 – China Everbright Environment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – China Everbright Environment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – China Everbright Environment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – China Everbright Environment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHFFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. China Everbright Environment Group Limited has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

