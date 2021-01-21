China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.68. 145,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 100,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.