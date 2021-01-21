China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.68. 145,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 100,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.
China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.