China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Trading Up 6.2%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 1,668,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 865,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.16% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.