China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Up 6.2%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.20. 243,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 383,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.85% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

