Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.87

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as low as $12.78. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 344,482 shares traded.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

