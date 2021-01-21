Chromia Price Tops $0.0282 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $12.13 million and $4.60 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00540874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.50 or 0.03809460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017072 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins.

Chromia's official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

