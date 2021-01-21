Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is ($2.44). Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.13. 3,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $218.46.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.