Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $213.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -88.41 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $218.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

