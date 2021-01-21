Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.84 on Thursday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $1,266,287. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $711,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

