Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.84 on Thursday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,287. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

