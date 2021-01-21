CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases $2,418,500.00 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba purchased 96,740 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CIM Commercial Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 21,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,894. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

