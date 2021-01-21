Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading Down 8.6%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.50. 2,462,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,412,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

