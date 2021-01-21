Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.12

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.28. Cincinnati Bell shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 940,348 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $772.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 313,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 227,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

