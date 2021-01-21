Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) versus Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Critical Analysis

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Everest Re Group pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cincinnati Financial pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everest Re Group and Cincinnati Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.13 $1.01 billion $21.34 10.86 Cincinnati Financial $7.92 billion 1.79 $2.00 billion $4.20 21.02

Cincinnati Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everest Re Group. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Everest Re Group and Cincinnati Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 6 5 0 2.45 Cincinnati Financial 2 2 1 0 1.80

Everest Re Group presently has a consensus target price of $262.64, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus target price of $72.83, suggesting a potential downside of 17.50%. Given Everest Re Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and Cincinnati Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 7.38% 5.19% 1.68% Cincinnati Financial N/A 5.14% 1.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Cincinnati Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda, and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, wholesaler, retail brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Ireland. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

