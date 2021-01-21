Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,436 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.41% of Cinemark worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.