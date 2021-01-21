Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) (CVE:CTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.25

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) (CVE:CTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 21700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90.

About Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

