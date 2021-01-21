CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.35

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.35 and traded as high as $39.54. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 86,488 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $770.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.