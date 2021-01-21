Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $18.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.70 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $20.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $70.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 billion to $72.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $72.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.74 billion to $75.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

Citigroup stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 149,754 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 147,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

