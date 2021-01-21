Citigroup Raises DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $16.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close.

DCP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

NYSE:DCP traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,528. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

