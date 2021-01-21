Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

FUTU traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Futu by 15,147.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 761,025 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Futu by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Futu by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 406,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

