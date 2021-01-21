Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Down 5.7%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 1,629,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,039,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

