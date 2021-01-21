Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Board Initiates Share Buyback Plan

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,307,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.