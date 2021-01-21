Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $47.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 342,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.