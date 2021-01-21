Civic (CVC) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Civic has a market capitalization of $91.84 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00533822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.59 or 0.03822139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

CVC is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.