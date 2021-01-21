Civitas Achieves Market Cap of $38,587.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $38,587.00 and $14.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00274372 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,912,968 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

