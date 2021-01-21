Civitas (CIV) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 47.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Civitas has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $61,638.02 and $234.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,913,683 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.