Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 22,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 26,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54.

Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. acquires and explores for petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

