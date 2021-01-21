Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCC opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Clarivate has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 30.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,531,000 after buying an additional 987,728 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Clarivate by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,462,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,069,000 after buying an additional 862,340 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,517,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 4.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 345,595 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.