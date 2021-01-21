Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345,459 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.65% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

