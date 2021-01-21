Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 96,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 162,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Clean TeQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

