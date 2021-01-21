Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 8.6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 5,927,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 2,543,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $794.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

