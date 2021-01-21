ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) versus Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Head-To-Head Survey

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Focus Universal and ClearSign Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57% ClearSign Technologies N/A -77.84% -63.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Focus Universal and ClearSign Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Universal $1.46 million 112.22 -$3.18 million N/A N/A ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 222.20 -$8.48 million ($0.32) -12.25

Focus Universal has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Focus Universal and ClearSign Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearSign Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Summary

ClearSign Technologies beats Focus Universal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

