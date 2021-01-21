ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) Stock Price Down 16.7%

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) shares were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 171,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 86,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.76 million during the quarter.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services in Canada and the United States. The company operates construction services, wear technologies, and environmental services segments. The Wear Technology, Fabrication, and Environmental Services segment provides custom fabrication services supporting pipeline and infrastructure projects; patented wear overlay technology services in overlay pipe spools, pipe bends, and plates; and regulatory and environmental advisory services.

