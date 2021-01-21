Clearwater Paper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 825% compared to the typical volume of 113 call options.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CLW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 819.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 205.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

